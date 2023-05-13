 Delhi: Teen allegedly ends life after scoring low marks in CBSE Class 12 exam
Delhi: Teen allegedly ends life after scoring low marks in CBSE Class 12 exam

PTIUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area after she reportedly scored low marks in Class 12 exams. | Representative Image

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area after she reportedly scored low marks in Class 12 exams, police said on Saturday.

On Friday at 11:54 pm, Hari Nagar police station received information from DDU Hospital regarding the girl, a resident of Hari Nagar, who was brought dead to the hospital by her father, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased ended her life after scoring a low percentage in her Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination, the DCP said.

She was a student of science stream and secured 75 per cent marks in the result declared on Friday. She was deeply upset. No suicide note was found, Bansal said.

The body has been preserved at the mortuary of DDU Hospital. An autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. Further enquiry is in progress, police added.

The CBSE on Friday declared the results of Class 10 and 12.

