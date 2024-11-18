 Delhi: Teachers & Students From Various Universities Protest At Ambedkar University Over Dismissal Of Two Professors, Demand Reinstatement
PTIUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

New Delhi: The teachers and students from various universities gathered here on Sunday to express solidarity with professors Salil Mishra and Asmita Kabra, protesting their termination from Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD).

The protestors called the action an attack on academic freedom and demanded their immediate reinstatement.

Mishra and Kabra were dismissed on November 5 by AUD's Board of Management (BoM) over alleged procedural lapses in the regularisation of 38 non-teaching staff in 2018.

Decision Sparks Widespread Criticism

The decision has sparked widespread criticism, with many pointing out that Dr G.S. Patnaik committee had earlier cleared them of wrongdoing.

"Dr G.S. Patnaik committee clearly exonerated all administrators involved in the decision-making and implementation of the regularization policy," said Uma Gupta, convenor of the Democratic Teachers' Front.

"Yet the BoM chose to disregard this and set up another committee, which still found no evidence of malafide intent or financial irregularities," she added.

Gupta condemned the terminations as vindictive.

"This is a punishment for standing up for equitable public education," she said.

Prerna, the president of the All India Students' Association (AISA) at AUD, highlighted the impact on students.

"When our teachers are attacked, our education is attacked. We stand with them," she said.

Faculty Members From Other Universities Join The Protest

The faculty from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, and Delhi University joined the gathering. JNU's Professor Atul Sood described the terminations as part of a broader attempt to stifle dissent and academic dialogue.

"This isn't just about AUD. It's a message to all educators to stay silent," he said.

Several speakers criticised the silence of the Delhi government, which oversees AUD. Gopalji Pradhan, the vice-president of the Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association, called the terminations a calculated move to intimidate dissenters.

The protest ended with calls for collective action to protect academic freedom.

"We will not be silenced. Reinstating professors Mishra and Kabra is just the beginning," said one speaker.

