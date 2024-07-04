Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board 2024 Recruitment Exam Admit Cards Released; Check Details Here

PTI

The admit card for the recruitment exams for various positions has been released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). The positions are for Work Assistant (Horticulture), Junior Librarian, Chlorinator Operator, Draftsman Grade III, Matron (female only), and Manager, among others. The hall pass can now be downloaded by candidates who registered for the aforementioned positions by going to the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The schedule states that the recruiting examinations for DSSSB 2024 will take place from July 7 to July 27. Three sessions—12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, and 8:30 in the morning to 10:30 Morning—will be held for the tests.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.