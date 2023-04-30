 Delhi: Student attempts to kill self over alleged harassment by senior
Delhi: Student attempts to kill self over alleged harassment by senior

The woman was examined and doctors observed two self-inflicted injuries on her left forearm, a senior police officer said. She did not give a statement and told the police that she would provide one after discussing the matter with her guardians, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
The student told them that she inflicted the injuries because of harassment by her senior. | Representative Picture

New Delhi: A second-year college student attempted to kill herself by slashing her wrist over alleged harassment by her senior in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday received information about the student from the hospital where she was admitted. The student told them that she inflicted the injuries because of harassment by her senior.

The woman was examined and doctors observed two self-inflicted injuries on her left forearm, a senior police officer said. She did not give a statement and told the police that she would provide one after discussing the matter with her guardians, he said. Once her statement is recorded, further legal action will be taken accordingly, the police said.

