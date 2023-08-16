Delhi: Specially-Abled Children Who Visited Seoul For Jamboree Share Experience

Photo: ANI

Using quick hand gestures, Teena, a speech-impaired Class 12 student, narrated her trip to Seoul as a member of the Bharat Scouts and Guides. She had gone to the South Korean capital for the 25th World Scout and Guides Jamboree.

Eight specially-abled students from Delhi government schools -- five boys (scouts) and three girls (guides) -- attended the 12-day event, said Sagar Chaudhary, a teacher at the Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya in Yamuna Vihar.

On Tuesday, Teena was part of a small group of students who attended an Independence Day celebration at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Speaking using sign language, Teena also told her teacher about her experience at the jamboree and how she enjoyed the trip with her fellow scouts and guides.

Deputy Director (Education) Razia Begum said the eight students belonged to different Delhi government schools in northeast Delhi.

Vikas Kumar, a speech-impaired Class 11 student of a government school in Karwal Nagar, gestured how he participated in dance and other activities at the jamboree.

The Delhi team was a favourite at the event with their cultural performances, cuisine from the Jama Masjid area and skills such as henna designing gaining favour among the participants from 155 countries, Razia said.

Swati Kaushik, the special education teacher accompanying the group, said the students were trained through sign language and other methods before going for the jamboree.

The children also shared that they tried to introduce the foreign participants to Indian culture.

