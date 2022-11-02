Delhi: 'Shut schools until air quality improves' says child protection group

Representative Image | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to close schools until air quality improves at the national capital. According to data produced by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to being 'severely' poor in recent days.

According to the CPCB, 'severe' levels of air pollution affect healthy people as well as children, even those with pre-existing diseases.

The apex child rights body stated that it had taken the matter seriously and expressed concern about the severe air quality impacting children's health. NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote to the chief secretary and strongly advised him to take appropriate action.

He has urged the Delhi government to consider closing schools in the interest of the children until the national capital's air quality improves.