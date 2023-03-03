e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi shocker: Group of boys 'catcall' girls within DU's Daulat Ram college premises; video goes viral

Delhi shocker: Group of boys 'catcall' girls within DU's Daulat Ram college premises; video goes viral

Numbering in nearly hundreds, the boys are seen passing by the street outside the college gates while jeering at the girls inside the campus. 'Its disgusting to see what happens outside a girls college,' wrote a student while tweeting the video. Another student is heard towards the end of the video clip remarking, “they said give us a kiss or take one.”

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: In a recent video which has been making rounds on social media, a large group of boys passing outside the premises of Delhi University's Daulat Ram Girls College is seen whistling and catcalling at the female students within the campus.

Numbering in nearly hundreds, the boys are seen passing by the street outside the college gates while jeering at the female students inside the college.

'Its disgusting to see what happens outside a girls college,' wrote a student while tweeting the video. Another student is heard towards the end of the video clip remarking, “they said give us a kiss or take one.”

This story is not the first case of harassment surfacing from DU's girls' colleges. In October last year, videos of men climbing walls of Delhi University's all-women's college Miranda House surfaced during the celebration of Diwali at the institute.

Men were seen indulging in "cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering, and more".

Following the Miranda House incident, the University of Delhi even issued advisories to colleges on how to organise events. In its guidelines, the university asked colleges not to organise events without prior police permission and to limit admission to festivals.

Read Also
From cat-calling, groping to sexist sloganeering and more: Miranda House student reacts over campus...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi shocker: Group of boys 'catcall' girls within DU's Daulat Ram college premises; video goes...

Delhi shocker: Group of boys 'catcall' girls within DU's Daulat Ram college premises; video goes...

Mumbai: Provisional Answer Key Released for TISS NET exam

Mumbai: Provisional Answer Key Released for TISS NET exam

Not Fair! IB board students allowed to use ChatGPT for essays

Not Fair! IB board students allowed to use ChatGPT for essays

Uttar Pradesh: UPSEB to derecognise 67 schools after nabbing 'Munna Bhais'

Uttar Pradesh: UPSEB to derecognise 67 schools after nabbing 'Munna Bhais'

Karnataka: Common Entrance Test 2023 registration begins, click to know details

Karnataka: Common Entrance Test 2023 registration begins, click to know details