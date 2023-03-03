Delhi shocker: Group of boys 'catcall' girls within DU's Daulat Ram college premises; video goes viral

New Delhi: In a recent video which has been making rounds on social media, a large group of boys passing outside the premises of Delhi University's Daulat Ram Girls College is seen whistling and catcalling at the female students within the campus.

Numbering in nearly hundreds, the boys are seen passing by the street outside the college gates while jeering at the female students inside the college.

'Its disgusting to see what happens outside a girls college,' wrote a student while tweeting the video. Another student is heard towards the end of the video clip remarking, “they said give us a kiss or take one.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This story is not the first case of harassment surfacing from DU's girls' colleges. In October last year, videos of men climbing walls of Delhi University's all-women's college Miranda House surfaced during the celebration of Diwali at the institute.

Men were seen indulging in "cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering, and more".

Following the Miranda House incident, the University of Delhi even issued advisories to colleges on how to organise events. In its guidelines, the university asked colleges not to organise events without prior police permission and to limit admission to festivals.