Delhi: Separate admissions portals for UG, PG programmes at DU

Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi University will launch two separate portals for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System, a senior varsity official said on Tuesday. The university is likely to begin its admission process by May 20, he said.

The admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be through CSAS (UG) 2023 and CSAS (PG) 2023. This will be the first time the university is opting for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to post-graduate programmes.

Till last week, nearly 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year. The maximum number of applications for CUET(UG) have been received for Delhi University, followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia. The CUET(UG) remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants.

In the debut edition of CUET(UG), 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31. DU has failed to fill all the 70,000 seats in the current academic session despite its best efforts, as seven per cent of the seats across all its colleges remain vacant. The university had inducted 11,300 postgraduate students in various courses.