 Delhi Schools To Resume Physical Classes As Weather Improves, Know More Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Schools To Resume Physical Classes As Weather Improves, Know More Here

Delhi Schools To Resume Physical Classes As Weather Improves, Know More Here

Education department orders all schools to resume regular timings from tomorrow. Delhi CM criticizes Modi govt's spending on schools. Earlier, school timings were rescheduled due to fog and freezing weather conditions.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): In view of the improved conditions in the national capital, the education department has ordered all government, government-aided and private schools to resume physical classes at their respective regular timings, starting tomorrow.

In an official order issued, the Education Department wrote, "In view of the improved weather conditions in Delhi, all govt, govt-aided, and recognised private schools of Delhi shall resume their normal timings w.e.f. 06.02.2024 (Tuesday)."

Read Also
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out At Modi Govt: 'Centre Spends 4% On Schools While We Spend 40%'
article-image

Department Resheduled Timings

Earlier last month, the education department rescheduled the timing of schools in view of the immense fog conditions in the national capital. Keeping in view the freezing weather conditions, it was directed that schools do not run classes before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

This year, the lowest temperature in Delhi was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the seasonal average.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tripura Education Board Controversy: Threats From Opposition Party Over Kokborok Language Script...

Tripura Education Board Controversy: Threats From Opposition Party Over Kokborok Language Script...

Kerala Budget 2024: Focus On Education & Healthcare, New Initiatives And Investments Revealed

Kerala Budget 2024: Focus On Education & Healthcare, New Initiatives And Investments Revealed

APSC CCE 2024: Last Day for Applications Tomorrow; Check Eligibility and Apply Now!

APSC CCE 2024: Last Day for Applications Tomorrow; Check Eligibility and Apply Now!

Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam Result 2023: Merit List Released Today!

Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam Result 2023: Merit List Released Today!

IIT Delhi Launches M.Sc. In Biological Sciences For 2024-25 Academic Year, Know More Here

IIT Delhi Launches M.Sc. In Biological Sciences For 2024-25 Academic Year, Know More Here