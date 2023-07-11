Delhi schools To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rainfall, IMD Alert | File

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a directive urging all government and government-aided schools to proclaim a holiday for students from nursery to class 5th today, July 11th, due to the expected severe rains forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“All recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCTD, are also advised to follow the above instructions in view of the safety of the students,” according to an official circular issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, a few private schools in Delhi have switched to online classes from nursery to class 5th.

“As per the orders of the Delhi Government, the school will remain closed for students of grades Nursery to 5 on 11.07.23. The school office and the fee counter will be functional as per the regular timings. Online classes will be held for these classes,” a circular issued by a private school in Delhi read.

Additionally, the school administration has directed all students from Class 6 onwards and all staff members to attend school as per their regular schedule.

"Head of schools and staff are advised to remain vigilant about the safety of the students attending school, especially in view of the incessant rains,” the circular said.