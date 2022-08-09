Delhi schools take measures against Covid; experts disagree with closure

Representational image | AFP

New Delhi: As experts are opposed to school closures, the surge in COVID-19 instances in Delhi has rekindled concerns about school-aged youngsters, leading the institutions to develop online classes and lectures. Health professionals disagree that schools ought to be closed. The older cohort and the younger cohort, they claimed, are not adhering to the obligation to encourage COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. As a result, the school administration is implementing measures including providing recorded lectures to sick students, permitting online lessons for those who are isolated, and postponing study tours.

"We are all aware that COVID-19 is not over yet. We have instituted a proper mechanism of checks to ensure that a student's health is not negated and undermined. Unwell students are isolated and dropped off at their homes so that they can have proper rest and others can study without apprehensions or worries," said Anshu Mital, principal of MRG School, Rohini. "We also send recorded lectures to unwell students so that they do not lag behind in studies. Students are receiving proper training to give priority to hygiene and sanitisation through health-centric workshops organised for them. Proper social distancing is being followed as usual," she added.

Although the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases is concerning, Shubhi Soni, the director of The Shri Ram Wonder Years in Rohini, argued that closing schools are not an option because students have grown accustomed to set routines and study schedules that must not be disturbed because doing so could hinder their recovery from the lockdown.

"The health of students should also not be compromised, which is why we are taking necessary precautions of temperature checks and isolation measures for students who are ill. We are also sending worksheets to them so that they do not miss out on studies and can comfortably learn from their homes as well. School trips have been put on hold for a while. Outside food is not allowed, and we are facilitating hygienic meals for students. Students are encouraged to bring home-cooked food and abstain from sharing meals with peers," she said.

Krishan Chugh, director and Head of the Department (HOD) of Paediatrics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said once a child goes to school while infected but not diagnosed and isolated, they can become a source of infection for classmates and friends. "Though not common in children, they are not immune to this dreaded disease. In the initial period of the epidemic, they are more likely to pick up the infection from adult close contacts. "At present, there is no need to close the schools but parents and the public should be educated regarding the symptoms and preventive measures of monkeypox," he said.

After an almost two-year closure due to the pandemic, schools returned in April of this year in a fully offline manner. Experts have cautioned against further school closures due to irreparable learning loss.