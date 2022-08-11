e-Paper Get App

Delhi Schools directed to organise 'Prabhat Pheris'

The schools have been instructed to plan these activities in accordance with all Covid guidelines

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
According to an official circular, the Delhi government has ordered its schools to host "Prabhat Pheris" as part of the celebrations for "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" from August 11 to 13.

"As the nation is celebrating 75th year of Independence, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is scheduled to be observed as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'", it said.

All government school heads are instructed to host "Prabhat Pheris" in and around their campuses from August 11–13 as part of these celebrations, it stated.

The schools have been instructed to plan these activities in accordance with all Covid guidelines. To mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being held. To urge people to fly the national flag at home, the central government has started the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

article-image
