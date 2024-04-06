Delhi Schools Announce Extended Summer Vacation Amid Rising Temperatures | Representative image

The government has released the summer vacation schedule, just as the heat wave that is expected to hit Delhi in April has begun. The Delhi School Calendar 2024 states that the summer break will take place from May 11 to June 30, 2024.

Because of the rising temperatures, summer vacations give students the opportunity to take a break from school. In Delhi, the academic year will continue with May and June off.

Delhi students will have a month-long break this year, along with nineteen days of summer vacation. The primary goal of this is to combat the rising temperatures. During this break, projects and assignments will also be given to the students. In 2024, Delhi schools are expected to stay open for 220 days. All schools have been instructed by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DOE) to make sure that instruction is carried out for the full 220 days, and that vacations are scheduled appropriately.

The official holiday schedule for the months of April through December has also been released by the Delhi government. During these days, schools will be officially closed.

1. Eid-ul-Fitr on April 11

2. Ram Navami on April 17, 2024

3. Mahavir Jayanti is on April 21, 2024

4. Summer vacation from May 11 to June 30, 2024

5. Muharram on July 17, 2024.

6. Independence day on August 15, 2024

7. Janmashtami on August 26, 2024

8. Eid-e-Milad on September 16, 2024.

9. Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday) on October 02, 2024

10. Dussehra on October 12, 2024

11. Valmiki Jayanti on October 17, 2024

12. Diwali on October 31, 2024

13. Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 15, 2024

14. Christmas on December 25, 2024