Delhi: School student stabs invigilator during practical exam; arrested

The incident occurred in the school in Inderpuri area and the teacher, identified as Bhudev, sustained a wound in his stomach. He is undergoing treatment at the B.L.K. Kapoor hospital.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
A senior police official said that a case under the IPC's Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered. | Representative
New Delhi: A Delhi government school teacher, posted as an invigilator, was stabbed by a student during a practical exam on Thursday, police said.

Bhudev was appointed as an invigilator during a practical exam in the school on Thursday.

A senior police official said that a case under the IPC's Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered.

"The juvenile has been apprehended and police have also recovered the knife used in commission of crime from his possession," the official said, adding that further investigation is on.

