The pre-board exams for morning and general shifts will be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
Delhi: Pre-board exams for Class 10, 12 in govt school to commence on December 15 | Representative Photo
New Delhi: Pre-board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in Delhi government schools will be conducted from December 15 to December 28, according to Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE). According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom.

The DoE has asked the schools to ensure that there is one invigilator in each class. While the pre-board exams for morning and general shifts will be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

