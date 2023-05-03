Delhi police detains 30 student activists at DU's north campus

Delhi police detains 30 student activists | Representational Pic/ PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Police have detained 30 activists of student outfits AISA, SFI and others from Delhi University where they were protesting in solidarity with wrestlers demonstrating at Jantar Mantar, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said that some 35 protestors from AISA, SFI, Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch and others gathered outside Arts Faculty backside gate on Wednesday at around 1:15 PM and started shouting slogans.

"They were asked to disperse from there and maintain the peace and tranquility in the area. When they did not leave, they were peacefully removed from there and during this around 30 of them have been detained," said the DCP.

The official said that no permission was sought nor any intimation was tendered.

Meanwhile, SFI in a statement claimed that some of the activists were even beaten up inside the police vehicle while protesting in solidarity with the wrestlers.

"Today, SFI along with other progressive organisations gave a call for a rally called - 'Students for wrestlers' at Arts Faculty, North Campus. A peaceful rally and protest was to show solidarity with the cause of the wrestlers, and Bajrang Punia was called as a speaker to address the students. Before the students could even gather at the Arts Faculty, and start sloganeering - the police came with heavy deployment and started to brutally detain students," it said.

"The guards of Delhi University administration were particularly brutal. While detaining, clothes of our women activists were torn, they did not care if their clothes were coming off while picking them up," it said.

The SFI even claimed that a student's clothes were torn.