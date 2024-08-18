Delhi: Late-Night Scuffle At DU Between ABVP & SFI Students

Delhi University | File Photo

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out, allegedly, late Saturday night at Delhi University (DU) between students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the left-associated Students Federation of India (SFI).

About The Scuffle

The alleged scuffle took place at around 11.45 pm near the Swami Vivekananda statue inside the campus. The ABVP has accused the members of SFI of allegedly making controversial remarks against the Indian Army. According to sources, at least 50 students, many affiliated with the student group Disha and allegedly from outside DU, were involved in the scuffle.

ABVP member and Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Aprajita said the disruption was "unwelcome" at a time when exams for the Law Faculty are underway. "The gathering drew attention from students studying in the nearby library were disturbed by the noise," she added.

ABVP Strongly Criticizes The Remarks

ABVP has strongly criticised the remarks, calling them "anti-national and an insult to the Indian Army." The student organisation has also accused the SFI and other leftist groups of pushing an anti-national agenda while turning a blind eye to issues such as the alleged mishandling of women's safety by the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Last night, some SFI people gathered near the statue of Vivekananda in the art faculty of Delhi University's North campus. Those people who raised objectionable slogans against the army. Those people were not from here but had come from outside. We are complaining about this. The police also came here. The press release issued by SFI is false," Aprajita said.

SFI Accuses ABVP Of Engaging In A Smear Campaign

In response, the SFI has accused the ABVP of engaging in a smear campaign and spreading misinformation. According to the SFI, their protest was focused on raising awareness about rape culture and the recent spate of violence against women across the country. They alleged that the ABVP's actions reveal an "inherently anti-women stance."

"Standing strong and united against the issues that plague women students, both on our campuses and outside our society, has always been the priority of SFI Delhi," an SFI statement mentioned.

It further stated that SFI Delhi has always stood in unconditional solidarity with victims and survivors and raised voices against sexual harassment, be it against Brij Bhushan, the rapists of Bilkis Bano, or the incessant physical and cyber harassment faced by women students on our campuses. They also accused the ABVP-led DUSU of being silent about the rampant physical and cyber harassment faced by female students at DU.