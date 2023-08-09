Delhi: Kejriwal Govt Introduces Internship Programme In Wildlife, Environment

Representational image |

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has initiated an internship programme for environmental and forestry purposes. The new programme is aimed at helping students get short-term exposure while also giving them an idea of how different aspects of the Department of Forests and Wildlife.

The internship portal - internship.eforest.delhi.gov.in - was started during the fourth year of Van Mahotsav ceremony held at Delhi University.

Students above the age of 18 will be allowed to access the internship training. They will also need to have clear statement of purpose, also known as SOP, to be eligible for the internship.

The applications will be accepted through the online portal and students will have to prepare the same 3 months in advance, with the desired time period also mentioned. SOPs should not have more than 1000 words.

No applications will be entertained from ones who have already completed their internships at the department, as per the official release.

The interns will also need to prepare a paper or detailed summary of the work they did on management-related topics or problems, as well as the relevance of their work to the department. Students will also be given a certificate and a grade based on their performance in the internship. They will not receive any stipend.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)