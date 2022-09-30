Delhi: Jamia's rival student groups exchange fire in Holy Family Hospital

Photo: Representative Image

A Jamia Millia Islamia student was shot by another pupil of the same university inside the Holy Family Hospital in Delhi, on Thursday night, state the officials.

"A PCR call was received at Jamia Nagar police station regarding a quarrel at Jamia University Library inside Jamia Millia Islamia University. On inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

A 26-year-old law student, Noman Chaudhary was admitted to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. Another Jamia Millia Islamia student called Nauman Ali, a friend of Chaudhary, visited the hospital to see him.

"In the meantime, a student from a rival group called Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana accompanied by his friends to the Hospital and fired at Nauman Ali outside the Emergency ward," said the DCP.

In the firing, Ali received a superficial injury on the scalp and was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"A crime team of Delhi Police examined the area where the firing took place. Legal action has been initiated accordingly at both Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony police stations," the official added.