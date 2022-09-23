Delhi: IGNOU extends last date for admissions into OLD, online programs; Know more here

Indira Gandhi National Open University |

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission online programs to the July 2022 session. The last date to apply online for IGNOU undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs for the July 2022 session is September 30. Candidates can apply online for the July 2022 session at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

“The last date of Fresh Admissions for all the Programmes both for Online and ODL modes for the July 2022 Session has been extended till 30th September 2022,” an official statement issued on September 23 said.

IGNOU has provided the candidates with the facility for fee exemption. “In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected,” IGNOU in its official website said.

Here's how to register for IGNOU for July 2022 session:

Open the official website -- ignou.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in. Register by entering basic details and course opted for. Login again using the details including enrollment number. Fill the application form Submit the form and pay the application fee.

