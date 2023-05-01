Delhi: Iconic cricket club where Rishabh Pant trained evicted from city college; cricketer expresses disappointment

Rishabh Pant | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Sonnet Cricket Academy will not operate from Delhi University's Sri Venkateswara College from Monday after the latter refused to renew its agreement after a review of policies, a college official said.

The academy, which had been operating from the college since 2000, called the move a "black day" for cricket on Sunday, urging the college to reconsider its decision as it does not have any playground to practise.

The club's agreement with the college was terminated in September 2022 and it had been using the college ground on an extension.

At present, 100 boys are under training at the academy.

"We were given extensions and today (Sunday) was the last day at the college. We do not have any place. Several students sobbed and asked me where they would play tomorrow and I had no answer," Davinder Sharma, head coach of the academy, said.

Several international and national players, Rishabh Pant being one of the more famous ones, have honed their cricketing skills at the club.

Sharma said the college gave no acceptable reason for not renewing their contract.

"The principal has been very kind to us. I want her to look into the matter. It is a matter of the life of many poor students who are getting training at the academy. If we are not given a ground the country will lose many super players," Singh said.

Akash Jha, a student who trained under the academy, was sad and shocked at the decision.

"It was a very sad day for all of us. We are simply shocked. We won't have any ground to play in from tomorrow. Where will we go? We never disturbed anyone," he said.

College Principal C Sheela Reddy did not respond to calls and texts from PTI.

A college official told PTI that it was an administrative decision and the academy had been informed about it.

"The college reviewed its policies and the agreement with the academy and decided to not renew the agreement which had terminated in September. The academy was informed about it. The academy was given multiple extensions till April 30," said the official privy to the development.

The agreement between the academy and the college used to be renewed every five years.

The academy was established in 1969 by Indian cricket coach Tarak Sinha, who coached several cricketers, 12 of whom went on to play for India.

The academy operated from several grounds, including Ajmal Khan Park and the one at Rajdhani College, before deciding to enter into an agreement with Venkateswara College in 2000.

"As part of the agreement, they used to pay the college and train students for free. They used to maintain the college ground. We never heard of any discipline issue about them," another college official told PTI.

Pant on Twitter said the academy played a major role in shaping his cricket career.

"It is so disheartening to see my club which has produced so many international cricketers over the years and continues to do so has been served an eviction notice. It played a major role in shaping my cricketing career and many more like me. This is like a home for all of us," Pant tweeted.