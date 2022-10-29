Delhi: ICAI to hold career counselling event on October 31 |

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is going to schedule a pan-India career counseling event on October 31, Monday. The ICAI career counselling event will be conducted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

As per a release by the ICAI, the main agenda is to provide career guidance to students from class 9 to graduation to help them take the best of decisions for their future. Several principals, teachers, parents, and students will mark their presence at the ICAI career counselling event.

“It is expected that around 5000 students will be attending the programme and approx. 1.50 lakh students from various schools/colleges will be participating in the programme at various locations across India,” the release mentions.