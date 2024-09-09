Delhi High Court To Hear St. Stephen's Appeals Tomorrow Following Decision In Favor Of DU

Delhi High Court | File Photo

A single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court ruled in favor of Delhi University, allowing the admission of 7 students who were allocated to St. Stephen's College by the university.

As of right now, tomorrow, September 10, 2024, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear two appeals filed by St. Stephen's that contest the said judgement, according to The Indian Express.

On Monday, St. Stephen's asked Acting Chief Justice Manmohan's court for an expedited listing of its appeals. The appeals were scheduled for Tuesday after the court approved the same.

Earlier, the court had ordered "time-bound solutions" to be provided for upcoming disputes.

The court further ordered that institutions with questions concerning the seat matrix notify the relevant authorities of their concerns no later than three months before the start of the admissions process for a new academic year.

About The Case

After the college rejected the application of 7 students and indicated that it was "under process," the students filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court.

The dispute started when Delhi University discovered some "important and concerning elements" in the list that St. Stephen's College submitted, which prevented it from moving forward with the allocations. As a reaction to the university's accusations, St. Stephen's College posted the list of Christian applicants on its website.

The list that was made public displayed the slots allotted to Christian candidates at Jesus and Mary College and other minority colleges.

While DU claimed that the college is bound by CSAS allocation and had not objected to excess allocation in previous academic years, St. Stephen's contended that DU allocated the students over the permitted intake and prior agreed-before the seat matrix.