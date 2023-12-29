Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Petition Challenging Contract Teacher Appointments Despite Vacancies | Photo credit: IANS

Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court has issued notice in a petition challenging the appointment of teachers on a contract basis in universities governed by the UGC Regulations, 2018, despite existing vacancies in permanent/regular teaching staff positions, according to a report by Live Law.

The petitioner, Saurav Narayan, seeks a directive for the strict implementation of Clause 13 of the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018. This clause emphasizes that teachers should only be appointed on a contract basis when absolutely necessary.

The petition expresses concern that various universities, including Delhi University, are exceeding the prescribed norms by appointing teachers (Guest Faculty) on a contract/temporary basis beyond the fixed 10 percent limit. Specifically, the petitioner points out the Faculty of Law at Delhi University, where there are 287 sanctioned posts for permanent/regular teaching staff. However, as per information available on the University's website, only 129 teaching staff are employed on a permanent/regular basis.

The petitioner highlights that, in October 2023 alone, over 35 percent of teachers (Guest Faculty) were recruited on a contract/temporary basis in violation of Clause 13 of the UGC Regulations, 2018. To support the case, the petitioner refers to the Union of India's response to Unstarred Question No. 1075 dated July 26, 2021, in the Lok Sabha, revealing 900 vacancies in teaching posts at Delhi University as of April 1, 2022.