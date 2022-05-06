Delhi High Court dismisses student plea against offline examinations

Delhi: A bench led by Rekha Palli in the Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition against offline examinations filed by students of Delhi University. The petition sought direction for offline examinations to be held during the even semester in May 2022.

The plea also asked for conducting all exams held during the current semesters to be conducted in the open book mode.

Justice Rekha Palli on Friday after noting down the submission of petitioners said, "This is not the right time to pass any order. However, the Court has given the liberty to petitioners to approach the court again if there is any change in the circumstances."

ALSO READ DU students challenge Offline Exams in High Court

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:19 PM IST