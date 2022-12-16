Delhi HC grants order in favour of Edtech giant Byju's-owned WhiteHat Jr in trademark suit

WhiteHat Jr was acquired by Byju's in August 2020. |

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed that the operation of the website www.whitehatsr.in be suspended and the domain name be removed, while hearing a suit by Byju-owned WhiteHat Education Technology Private Limited against Vinay Kumar Singh, who is the owner of the now dismissed website, according to Legal news portal LiveLaw.

Granting an interim injunction in favour of WhiteHat Jr, Justice Amit Bansal restrained the digital marketing service provider, holding the party guilty of infringement of trademarks.

WhiteHat Jr, which was registered on May 23, 2018, according to court details, told HC that a legal notice was sent to the defendant in which the latter acknowledged WhiteHat's intellectual property rights on the name.

"The replacement of the suffix "Sr" in 'WhiteHat Jr' would not result in a material difference so as to distinguish the marks of the defendant from those of the plaintiffs. In the prima facie opinion of the Court, the consumers will be misled that the defendant is in some manner associated/affiliated with the plaintiff or the services are connected to that of the plaintiff," the court was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

Delhi HC has now directed Singh to take down all social media pages on WhiteHat Sr.