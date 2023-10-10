Delhi HC Cautions Against Unapproved Offshore Study Centres

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the expansion of offshore study centres operating without necessary approvals, as it could lead to substandard education and devaluation of academic credentials.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that unchecked proliferation of such centres would negatively impact students who invest time and resources in legitimate education.

The court dismissed a plea by a student who sought admission in a course at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) after obtaining a degree from an offshore campus of Sikkim Manipal University.

IGNOU rejected the student's application, stating that degrees from the offshore centre were not acceptable for academic purposes.

Pursuing education through unapproved means would not yield an indefeasible right to admission in another course, the court said.

It urged caution to prevent the growth of substandard education and protect students' academic aspirations.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)