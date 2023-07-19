Delhi govt to Take Help of School Children to Spread Awareness on Dengue | IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with all the stakeholders to review the preparedness to tackle vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

The AAP government said that it has decided to take the help of government school students to prevent dengue by spreading awareness to check stagnant water at their homes.

The Directorate of Education and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been asked to direct private and government schools to provide ‘Dengue Homework Cards’ to help monitor their homes.

Bhardwaj also called for community participation by conducting awareness campaigns and by developing information communication materials.

Officials from the departments of Health, MCD, NDMC, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Education were present at the meeting.

Bhardwaj directed the Directorate of Education and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to inform all the schools managed by them to ensure that students wear full sleeves clothing to prevent mosquito bites and possible vector-borne diseases.

The dengue mosquito is generally active during the day and commonly bites on ankles and elbows.

