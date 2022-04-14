Delhi govt to release fresh guidelines to schools as Covid cases rise

The Delhi government will release fresh guidelines for schools amid reports of a few students testing positive for COVID-19 across the national capital and NCR.

Noting a "slight" rise in COVID cases, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he has directed the education department to issue guidelines on Friday in this regard.

However, both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia maintained the government is closely monitoring the situation, and asked people not to panic as there is no rise hospitalisation.

"COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but (we have to) stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia told reporters."I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have been informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:02 PM IST