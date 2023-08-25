Delhi Govt Schools Instructed By DoE To Review Subject And Class-Wise Enrolment Prior To Mid-term Exams | IANS

New Delhi: Ahead of mid-term examinations in Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education on Thursday directed all schools to check their subject and class-wise enrolment to avoid confusion in subject combinations for the supply of question papers.

The mid-term examinations are proposed to be held in September-October, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular."During the last few examinations, it has been observed that several schools furnished wrong subject combinations and demanded extra question papers on the day of the examination creating chaos in the smooth functioning of the examination.

To avoid such type of practice, the concerned school can check the subject-wise, medium-wise and class-wise enrolment," it said. No request for extra question papers will be entertained during the examination and action will be taken against such schools, according to rules, for furnishing wrong enrolment details and hampering the process, the DoE said.

"All heads of schools are advised to sincerely and attentively check the subject-wise and class-wise enrolment of their school so that the exact and accurate supply of question papers (can) be ensured," the circular stated.

Read Also CLAT fails to provide level playing field for students whose edu is in regional languages :...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)