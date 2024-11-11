Delhi Govt Launches 2 Bus Routes For Schoolchildren & Outer Area Commuters

Representative Picture

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday introduced two bus routes and increased the frequency of an existing one in a bid to improve public transportation, particularly in underserved areas.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, in the presence of Bijwasan MLA Bhupinder Singh Joon, flagged off the 892 SPL -- a dedicated service for schoolchildren. It will run two services each in the morning and the afternoon to align with school schedules, covering a 6.5-kilometre stretch from Dhoolsiras Village to Chhawla School, a statement said.

The other new route, 892 STL, is aimed at connecting villages such as Nanak Heri to urban hubs, including Dwarka Sector-10.

Read Also 6 Digital Learning Platforms To Watch

About The Service

The service will span approximately 19 kilometres, linking key stops such as Dwarka Sector-21 metro station, Chhawla Village, and the BSF camp, and aims to offer a reliable transport option for daily commuters, the statement said.

The government has also increased the frequency of buses on the 716 route, which runs from Shivaji Stadium to Dhoolsiras.

With the addition of two new air-conditioned CNG buses, the route now offers 16 trips per day, doubling the previous frequency, to meet rising demand and provide smoother connections across significant locations such as Lady Hardinge Hospital, Palam, and Dwarka court, the statement said.

Read Also National Education Day 2024: Know Why It Is Dedicated To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Statement Of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

"We are committed to making public transport more accessible and reliable, especially for residents of villages and outer Delhi areas. The launch of these routes is a step towards ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more efficient travel experience for all commuters," Gahlot said.

The new services reflect the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to expand the city's public transport network, focusing on cleaner, eco-friendly solutions and improved connectivity, with plans for similar expansions in other parts of the national capital in the near future, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)