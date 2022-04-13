Delhi government renames School of Specialised Excellence after B. R. Ambedkar

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Schools of Specialized Excellence will now be known as Dr. BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia declared on Tuesday. The decision was taken by the Kejriwal government during a meeting of the state naming authority, which also approved the naming of at least 16 parks under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after freedom fighters.

Delhi government's Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSEs) have been renamed 'Dr. BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence.’

"It is an honour for us to name our schools after him. Having schools named after Dr. BR Ambedkar will bring a sense of responsibility among students to serve the nation and make it an even better place to live in the future," Sisodia, who chaired the meeting, said.

The state naming authority has also approved the renaming of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS) No-2 Adarsh Nagar after Olympian Ravi Dahiya, and it will be called the 'Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya.’

"The state naming authority has approved the naming of 16 parks under the DDA after several freedom fighters," Sisodia said.



