Delhi Floods: As Yamuna Water Level Rises, School Reopening Becomes Uncertain

Delhi: Yamuna water level rises again; close to danger mark at Loha | ANI

As Nothern India is facing a crisis owing to rainwater flooding, capital adds another layer to it. Delhi is currently half sunk because of Yamuna water swelling, bringing the schools and office to a halt. Schools are expected to reopen from Wednesday, however, the rise in water level once again puts Delhiites in question.

Till Sunday, the water level was said to be lowering but, on Monday (yesterday) the water level rose to 206.01 metres. The DoE issued a notice on Sunday saying bordering areas of Yamuna were given a holiday on July 17 and 18 and classes are likely to resume from Wednesday.

The Official Notice:

"All schools (Govt, Govt. Aided and Private recognised) in the remaining Districts of DoE (i.e. North West - B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B and New Delhi) shall remain open Monday (17.07.2023) onwards. The head of schools in these seven districts is at liberty to run in physical mode or hybrid mode (i.e either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students," read the circular.

Presently, the water level has seen no dip and if it continues to go up, schools might extend the holidays. Official announcements are awaited.

