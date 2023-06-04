 Delhi: Fire breaks out at Maulana Azad Medical College hostel; no loss of life
Delhi: Fire breaks out at Maulana Azad Medical College hostel; no loss of life

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Fire broke out at a hostel of the Maulana Azad Medical College but there was no loss of life. | Representative image

New Delhi: Fire broke out at a hostel of the Maulana Azad Medical College here on Sunday morning but there was no loss of life, officials said.

According to them, the information about the blaze at the old boys hostel was received at 6.09 am.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire had affected the AC, furniture and clothes in a room on the first floor of the building, a senior fire official said.

Another fire broke out in the shanty in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri at 10.23 am. Eleven fire tenders have been rushed to the site, officials added.



