 Delhi: Fake NCERT textbooks seized after flying squad raids Sadar Bazaar
PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
NCERT officials were receiving complaints that some of the subjects differ in the books being sent to the schools | IStock images

Gurugram: A huge quantity of fake NCERT textbooks were seized after the chief minister's flying squad raided more than six book shops in Sadar Bazaar on Saturday. The police were called on the spot and a complaint was filed.

They said the matter is being investigated and an FIR will be registered soon. According to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) officer Amitabh Kumar, who accompanied the raiding team said for the past many days NCERT officials were receiving complaints that some of the subjects differ in the books being sent to the schools by the council.

Following the complaint, they spoke to the officials of the CM flying squad.

"After this, the officials of the CM flying squad took this matter seriously and started monitoring the book shops. The teams of CM flying and NCERT have also bought books from different shops which have been sent for examination. After this, the team raided on Saturday and seized the alleged NCERT books which were not issued by the council," added Kumar.

According to inspector Harish Kumar of the squad, an initial investigation has revealed that the seized books were not issued by NCERT. However, its logo was engaged in fake books. They have filed a complaint with the local police. "The paper and font are found to be different in fake books due to which children also face a lot of difficulty in reading. The further probe is on to find out the people involved who run a fraudulent business in the name of education," added inspector Kumar.

