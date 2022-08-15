Delhi: Eye camp organised for EWS students at R.K.Puram school

An eye camp was organised by Young Foresight in the premises of D.P.S. R.K.Puram, to check the eyesight of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students from grade 6th to grade 9th. The objective was to check the exact power required and provide perfect fitting spectacles, which are environmental friendly and fully biodegradable, to the students who were found to have weak eyesight.

The children who were found to have weak eyesight were then referred to the Optometrist by the Ophthalmologist. The Optometrist took a reading test with various sizes of reading text placed at a distance of 20 feet. Various lenses were tried by the Optometrist to find out the exact power required by the student. The power of 0.25 or less were ignored as per standard practise.

It was observed that the percentage of children being tested with weak eyesight is the highest in grade 8th followed by grade 7th and 6th. Class 9th was found to have less percentage of weak eyesight, as more and more students were already wearing spectacles. It was observed that the deterioration of the eyesight begins in grade 6th and deteriorates further in grade 7th and grade 8th.

As per the findings from the report, it is recommended that the school should ask each student of class 6th to 8th to conduct an eye test and submit its prescription to the school. The students who cannot afford the eye test should inform the school and the school may conduct an annual eye testing camp for such students.

