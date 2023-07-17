Delhi: DU Announces Admission Schedule For UG; First Allocation List On THIS Date

Delhi University | Delhi University

The undergraduate (UG) admission timetable for the academic year 2023–24 has been released by the University of Delhi (DU). The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) is the basis for admissions through the university's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The institution stated that classes for the first semester, as well as those for semesters 3, 5, and 7, will begin on August 16 when announcing the UG entrance calendar.

In addition to beginning the CSAS phase 2 application today, July 17, the institution will also publish the first CSAS admission list online on August 1. Candidates who successfully passed phase 1 of the CSAS must check in to their dashboard at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to select their chosen programmes and college combinations for CSAS phase 2. By July 24 at 4:59 p.m., applicants can register for Phase 1 and Phase 2, and by July 27 at 5 p.m., the preferences they have stored or entered will get confirmed automatically.

As per the DU schedule, the first list for CSAS was announced on August 1, with the second and third CSAS allocation lists being announced on August 10 and 22 respectively.

By July 20th, the university will also open the application editing window. In the correction window, candidates may upload their corrected papers and certificates once more. However, in the DU CSAS correction window, candidates will not be permitted to update or modify specific information, such as their names, pictures, or signatures. Additionally, during this Window, candidates will not be allowed to apply for the ECA or the Sports Supernumerary Quota. The DU statement noted that they might re-upload their certificates.

Read Also Delhi: DU to Start Classes of All Semesters from Aug 16

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)