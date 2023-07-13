Delhi: DDMA Directs Schools, Colleges to Remain Closed till Sunday

Representative image of floods | File

New Delhi: With Yamuna levels rising to a record high flooding areas near the inundated river floodplains, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed that all non-essential government offices, schools and colleges in the city be closed till Sunday.

Private establishments across the city have been advised to work from home.

The decision was made at the DDMA meeting held at the LG Secretariat here. The meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"All schools, colleges and universities are being closed till Sunday," Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting.

"All government offices associated with non-essential services will be closed till Sunday. Private offices will be issued an advisory to follow work from home practice," he said.

Officials said commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate will be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there, they said.

The chief minister also warned of chances of an acute water shortage in the city.

"There is going to be an acute shortage of water since three treatment plants are closed. There could be a shortage of 25 per cent water so ration will have to be done," he said.