Delhi: Class 2 student's private part tied with thread by classmates, hospitalized

Representative Image |

New Delhi: Students of a government school in South Delhi tied the private part of an eight-year-old fellow classmate with a thread.

"The boy is studying in second class in Atal Adarsh School in Kidwai Nagar. One nylone type thread was tied on his private part by his fellow students and the same was checked by the parents of the kid on December 28 during bath," said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"The child was taken to a hospital by parents and from hospital a police control room (PCR) was made following which a police team was dispatched for the hospital," said the official.

"The child is under observation and his condition is normal. The police team along with the child will visit school today (Saturday) to identify the alleged persons," said an official privy to investigation.



Further details are awaited.