Delhi: Class 12 Boy’s Finger Chopped By Senior For Talking With Female Classmate

According to police, a boy in Class 12 in Delhi's Dwarka South was allegedly attacked and had his finger chopped off by a senior student for engaging in conversation with a female classmate. The accused was a student in the same school and had already graduated. The incident took place on October 21.

The victim was so terrified initially that he did not disclose the matter to even his parents. He instead lied to them that his finger was severed by a motorcycle chain, police said.

The Actual Matter

On Friday however, he disclosed the incident to his parents who immediately lodged a police complaint. According to the victim, the accused met him outside the school and lured him to go with him to a park. The accused then showed displeasure towards the boy’s friendship with a female student in the victim’s tuition class and pelted stones at him. An FIR regarding the same has been lodged with the police and the police are investigating the case.

