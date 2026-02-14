Delhi: Clashes Erupt At DU Protest; ABVP, AISA Trade Assault Allegations Over Journalist Incident | Instagram

New Delhi: Tensions flared at the University of Delhi after a protest turned chaotic, with rival student groups accusing each other of assault and intimidation, including allegations of manhandling a journalist.

A viral video on social media appears to show a confrontation between a group of agitated students and a young woman at the Faculty of Arts.

In the clip, a large crowd can be seen shouting slogans and jeering as the woman attempts to move through or address the gathering. The atmosphere appears tense, with several students surrounding her and raising slogans loudly.

However, ANI could not independently verify the full sequence of events leading up to the incident. In a statement, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that the journalist was assaulted during the protest. Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) claimed that they tried to protect the journalist while she was attacked by "right-wing goons."

"At around 2 PM at the Faculty of Arts, University of Delhi, a female journalist, associated with the YouTube channel Breaking Opinion, was allegedly assaulted. The incident once again exposes the violent character of Left-affiliated student organisations, which otherwise claim to champion freedom of expression across universities in the country," ABVP's statement read.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "An attack on the media, which is considered to be the fourth pillar of democracy, is highly unfortunate. The history of Left-wing politics has been marked by the encouragement of violence, and students of the University of Delhi have decisively rejected such ideologies. Frustrated by their declining relevance, these groups are resorting to new tactics to remain in the media spotlight. The cowardly act of manhandling a woman journalist reflects their true character." The ABVP has demanded strict action from the Delhi Police and the university administration against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) issued a counterstatement, alleging that it was their members who were targeted during the protest, and it was "right-wing goons" who targeted the journalist while the students tried to protect her.

In its statement, AISA said, "Today, AISA DU Secretary was physically assaulted by right-wing goons while shielding a journalist from being heckled. Despite the heavy presence of Delhi Police and CRPF, the attackers were given a free hand. This violence is the clearest sign of their fear. They are terrified of the growing movement for UGC Equity Regulations." AISA further added, "The fight for the Rohith Act continues. We will not be intimidated." The protest was reportedly linked to demands concerning UGC-related guidelines, though details regarding the specific trigger for the confrontation remain unclear.

