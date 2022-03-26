Delhi Budget: Rs 16,278 crore allocated for Education sector

New Delhi: Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Education Minister, announced a budget of Rs 16,278 crore for the education sector on Saturday, a portion of which would go toward the construction of boarding schools for homeless children and a Science Museum in a city school.

He made the statement while presenting the Delhi budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

"There have been initiatives to provide basic education to them (children) but they have been partly successful. We propose to set up a Boarding School for homeless children," Sisodia said in his budget speech.





He also announced that the government will set up a School Science Museum in a Delhi school, and will also introduce its Business Blasters scheme in private schools.





Business Blasters is a TV show started by the Delhi government last year to attract people to invest in business ideas of Class 11 and 12 students.





Under the scheme, students are given a seed money of Rs 2,000 each to work on their business ideas.





According to the government, three lakh government school students have so far received this seed money, coming up with nearly 51,000 business ideas.





Sisodia, also Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800 crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23, which was 9.86 per cent higher than the previous budget.





The budget for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore.





This is the eighth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.





Sisodia called the 2022-23 budget a "Rozgar Budget".

