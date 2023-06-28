Delhi: Breeding Of Mosquito Larvae Found On 226 School Premises

The MCD carried out the drive at schools and educational institutions to make their premises free of mosquito breeding. |

Breeding of mosquito larvae was found on the premises of 226 schools during a special drive in Delhi, civic officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 2,556 schools and educational institutions were inspected in all the 12 zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, they said.

Breeding of mosquito larvae was found on the premises of 226 schools. The larvae were destroyed, 197 legal notices were issued and 45 prosecutions were done, the MCD said in a statement.

​Mosquito larvae breeding was found at DPS School Sunder Nagar, Siwas Public School, Sangam Vihar, Qaumi Senior Secondary School, Shahi Idgah Sadar Bazar, Vivekananda Public School, Anand Vihar, Hope Hall Middle School, R K Puram, among others, the statement said.

Heads of schools and educational institutions were advised to take preventive measures for control of the breeding of mosquitoes on their premises.