Delhi: Ambedkar University Set To Enroll PhD Students Through CUET; Interview Weightage At 30%

Ambedkar University, Delhi | AUD website

New Delhi: Government-run Ambedkar University has announced that it will admit Ph.D. students through the coveted Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in the upcoming academic year. This move is being seen as a shift from the institute's earlier stand of the University conducting its own tests and interviews.

As per reports, the University will be providing 30% weightage to the interviews and 70% weightage to CUET Ph.D. 2023. "We have not subscribed 100 percent to the CUET as we have our process as well. We will also consider the marks scored in interviews," said VC Anu Singh Lather, according to Careers 360.

According to AUD's prospectus, there will be about 250 places available among the university's 19 Ph.D. degrees. There are a variety of Ph.D. degrees available to students, including those in literary art, film studies, management, and English.

To promote research culture at the University, the institute has already brought in an allowance system known as 'AUD Merit Research Scholarship' two years ago. "Merit research fellows" who are recipients of this award are given compensation comparable to Junior Research Fellows (JRF) supported by the University Grants Commission (UGC).