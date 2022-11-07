Delhi air pollution: After Noida, primary schools to reopen in national capital

Representative Image |

New Delhi: After Noida, authorities in Delhi have taken a decision to reopen primary schools in the national capital on Wednesday.

In this regard, a decision was taken and the committee was chaired by Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Last week, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced the closure of primary schools and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff as the pollution levels in Delhi reached to severe category.

The primary schools were shut down due to the air pollution in the national capital.

Several schools in the national capital welcomed the government's decision on holding online classes for primary grades.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recently asked the Delhi government to shut schools until the city's air quality improves.

Meanwhile, the Centre's air quality panel on Sunday directed authorities to lift various curbs issued earlier as the air pollution level in the national capital is improving gradually.

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities to lift the ban on plying non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles in Delhi-NCR and entry of trucks into the capital imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan. The restrictions were imposed three days ago.

As Delhi's air quality index spiralled to 450, just a notch short of the "severe plus" category, on Thursday, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed authorities to ban the plying of non-BS VI diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the national capital as part of anti-pollution measures under stage IV of GRAP.

The high pollution levels forced the Delhi government to announce additional measures on Friday, November 4, including the closure of primary schools November 5 onwards and work from home for 50 per cent of its staff.

As the air pollution in the capital increased marginally to the lower end of the "very poor" category on Sunday, the CAQM directed authorities to lift the curbs.