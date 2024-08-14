Delhi: 22-Year-Old Post-Graduate Student 'Groped' By Old Man In Metro

Representative image |

Delhi Metro has always been in the news for people trying out weird trends and going viral for all the wrong reasons. However, this time, a post about Delhi Metro went viral on Reddit wherein it says an old man touched a woman inappropriately on yellow line of the metro.

According to the reddit post, the 22 year old post graduate student was travelling on the yellow line towards Vishwavidyalya when the incident happened. She said, "An old man just felt up my a** in the metro on yellow line going towards vishwavidyalya! The biggest fucking joke is that he looked kinda old and I was literally giving him my seat to sit on as my station was arriving."

She further claimed that after she offered her seat to him, the man lingered there for a while and then grazed his hand over her a**. The woman further said that she 'froze' for a moment due to the incident. "And the moment I realised what had happened and turned around to see his face he was literally fleeing towards the next coach. (THE WOMANS COACH, mind you) that is how I knew that this was no accident," she further said in her post.

According to the woman, she was so utterly disgusted by the incident that it took her good five minutes to recover and she only got off the metro after everyone had already boarded off. She further says that her day is completely ruined now and that, "I will be anxious for quite sometime travelling in metro."

Netizens React

The post quickly went viral on reddit with many saying that the 'old man' should be punished for his act. "I wish that old man a long life still with all the remaining suffering plus getting exposed somewhere so that his society and family get to know what kind of father/grandfather they have," a user commented.

While another user said that he deserves a slap. A user said, "Bhai, ek badiya thappad a day keeps creep away. NOTE THAT PLEASE."