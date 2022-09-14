e-Paper Get App
Delhi: 2 media persons, teacher injured during scuffle at government school

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Bhajanpura police station at around 1.40 pm regarding the incident on Tuesday. The call was made by a media person.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
Representational image | PTI Photo

New Delhi: Two media persons and a teacher received minor injuries during a scuffle over shooting a news report in a Delhi government-run school in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Wednesday.

The senior correspondent of a media channel along with his staff -- an assistant and a cameraman -- had reached the school at around 1 pm for a ground report when the school teachers caused wrongful confinement and destroyed their cameras, a senior police officer said.

The journalist alleged that as they were shooting, some teachers objected and snatched their video camera and damaged it. In the process, the recorded footage was destroyed, the officer said.

Two FIRs have been registered on the complaint of both the parties and their medico-legal cases have been prepared, the police said, adding an investigation is underway.

On the complaint of the journalist, a case has been registered under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 426 (mischief), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Meanwhile, another case has been registered under sections 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 447 (criminal trespass) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC on the complaint of the school teacher, they said.

The investigation in both the cases is in progress, they said.

