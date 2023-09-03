 Delay In DU Professors' Salaries Brings Allegations From AAP, Demands Probe
Delay In DU Professors' Salaries Brings Allegations From AAP, Demands Probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA alleged the salaries of the DU professors have still not been released despite the education minister questioning the finance department over the nearly 'one-and-a-half-month delay' on August 25.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | Representational Pic

Delhi: AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha on Saturday alleged that the delay in releasing salaries of Delhi University professors is a 'conspiracy to tarnish the image' of the Arvind Kejriwal government and sought an investigation into the same.

Jha said the salaries of professors of the DU are still pending despite Delhi Education Minister Atishi sanctioning Rs 100 crore.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA alleged the salaries of the DU professors have still not been released despite the education minister questioning the finance department over the nearly 'one-and-a-half-month delay' on August 25.

“The salaries of professors of the Delhi University are still pending despite the Delhi Education Minister sanctioning Rs 100 crore to 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government. We seek an investigation into this delay and want the salaries of the professors be released immediately," Jha told a press conference here.

Atishi had on August 25 questioned the finance department over the nearly 'one-and-a-half-month delay' in the release of Rs 100 crore to 12 DU colleges fully funded by the city government. In a note, she said the fund was approved in June, but it has not reached the colleges. The minister asked the finance department about the delay between the announcement and the implementation of her order.

Atishi had directed that the second quarterly grant of Rs 100 crore should be released without any further delay.

'Conspiracy To Tarnish Image Of Kejriwal': AAP MLA On Delayed Salaries To DU Professors
article-image
