Deeply concerned about Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy, says India

India on Saturday said it is "deeply concerned" about the Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukranian city of Sumy and strongly asked both Russia and Ukraine through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire for their safe exit from the conflict zone.



Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said the students have been advised to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks.



On Friday, he had said around 700 Indians were stranded in Sumy.



"We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students," Bagchi said in a tweet on Saturday.



"Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks," he added.



Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:53 PM IST