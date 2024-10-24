Dedication, Persistence Since Young Age Make Champions Show Mumbai School Students

Quasi Bhopalwala (left) and Hooriya Shaikh (right) | Quasi Bhopalwala and Hooriya Shaikh

Achieving the status of a champion in any sport requires extensive practice, often spanning days and nights. A few school students in Mumbai have demonstrated that dedication is the cornerstone of success in an athletic pursuit.

Quasi Bhopalwala, a student at St. Mary’s International School, Mazagaon, won two gold medals in the Under-11 Professional Inline Category at the District Sports Office (DSO) Championship 2024, competing against more than 25 participants. Rashida Bhopalwala, Quasi’s mother revealed that the boy has been practicing skating since he was just three years old. “He has been practicing skating since he was 3 years old. It's the persistence in following a schedule that has led to becoming a master in skating,” Rashida said.

Strict schedule for practice

Quasi is now 10 years old and has followed a strict schedule throughout the years, not just pertaining to his daily routine but also his diet. According to Rashida, Quasi has “practice sessions in school thrice a week, and additional speed sessions twice a week at night. He follows a balanced diet and understands the value of nutrition. They also dedicate their time for athletic training twice a week to increase his stamina.” Even in his spare time skating is not out of Quasi’s mind. He watches skating videos in his free time to skill his racing strategies.

Similarly, Hooriya Shaikh, a class six student of Janki Devi Public School, Andheri, secured a gold medal in under-14, 44kg weight category at the International Schools Sports Organization (ISSO) Judo Nationals 2024 held at Nita Ambani Junior College. Neha Shaikh, mother of Hooriya said she started playing Judo just as a hobby when she was six years old but eventually she became more focused and astute. She is 11 years old right now and dedicatedly gives 3 hours of practice to Judo everyday.

Determination prevails breaks in routine

Breaks in the routine don’t hamper the determination of these little sportsmen as they get up and adjust. “Earlier school timings were different. She used to practice in the morning as the school would commence late and then later in the evening, giving her two sessions in a day with a break. Now the school starts at 6am and she has to club both morning and evening practice. However she has adjusted to that,” informed Neha. Even during Covid, Hooriya did not leave practice and used to maintain her routine through online sessions.

Overcoming problems

Neha told The Free Press Journal that Hooriya worked tirelessly and conquered all odds to win in the ISSO tournament as well. “Initially she was 50 kgs and to be able to compete in under 14 with a weight limit of 44 kgs she had to lose 6 kgs in a span of one and a half month!” Hooriya took up the challenge sportingly and not just lost weight but also won a gold medal in the tournament with her determination. “She was on a strict protein diet. She would only take recommended meals as lunch to school. While other children bought sandwiches and burgers, which Hooriya also loves, she showed immense self-restraint and was focused towards her goal,” informed her mother.

These inspiring stories highlight not only the power of determination but also underscore how relentless hard work can serve as a crucial stepping stone on the path to success. They remind us that perseverance and dedication are essential ingredients in achieving our goals.